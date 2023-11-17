Blake Rodgers signs with Wright State University for track and cross country.

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre senior Blake Rodgers will head to Dayton to continue his track and field and cross country career.

Blake signed to Wright State University at a ceremony with his friends, family, coaches, and teammates all in attendance.

The senior has earned All-Ohio honors in two straight years in track and field and has also competed in state in cross country for multiple seasons.

Blake talks about what he will remember most about competing in both sports at Belpre.

“Definitely just spending time with the team at Belpre,” said Rodgers. “I don’t know if it’s like this at other schools. I’ve only been to Belpre. I only ran for Belpre, but I know our teams are like families and it’s really awesome. We just support each other, we care about each other, we’re always there for each other. I’m always going to remember just being a part of this program and this team.”

