Children celebrate Dino-vember with a Dino Dig

Dino Dig for Dino-vember
Dino Dig for Dino-vember(Hailey Lanham)
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Public Library held a Dino Dig event for kids for Dino-vember

Every Thursday the Belpre Public Library holds an event for children ages 5 to 12 years old.

During the month of November people celebrate Dino-vember by learning about dinosaurs.

Each kid got a block to chip away at to dig for dinosaur bones.

We spoke to a few of the children attending this event to see how they felt about the libraries activities.

Gabriel and Delilah Mays stated how much they enjoyed coming to these events because of how much fun they are and that this may have been their favorite event so far.

The goal was to let them feel what it is like to be an archaeologist.

The library holds events for teenagers and adults as well.

Adult activities are on Monday’s every week and the teenagers will meet once a month.

“Kids just need to get out of the house sometimes. They need to be around other kids, they need to have fun, and they need to go a little nuts and you never really know what’s going on in someone’s life whether they are a kid or an adult, anywhere in between. Sometimes people just need a place to go or something to do.” said Charlie McClung, Programming Specialist.

This weekend they will be hosting a meet the author event. You can find more information on their website. https://www.wcplib.info/

