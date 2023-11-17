Daybreak Kitchen: Creamy Autumn Risotto

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of Thanksgiving, Chef Sebastian Walker is showing Henry and Alexa some easy and delicious things to cook for the holiday! In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian shows another easy side dish option. The recipe for the Creamy Autumn Risotto can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Creamy Autumn Risotto

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

2 tbsps. butter

1 tbsp oil

4sage leaves

16 oz pumpkin or butternut squash (peeled and diced)

2shallots (finely chopped)

1 cup risotto

3 ½ cups chicken stock or vegetable stock (hot)

½ cup grated parmesan

You can make this vegetarian by substituting the chicken stock for vegetable stock, and the butter and cheese for dairy-free alternatives.

Directions:

1. Heat the butter and oil in a wide pan and cook the sage leaves until crisp. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Cook the diced pumpkin or squash in the pan until lightly browned then remove about 4 tablespoons and set aside to use a garnish.

3. Add the shallots to the pan and cook very gently until soft but not brown.

4. Add the rice and stir until the rice becomes translucent then add a ladle of stock and stir until it is absorbed by the rice. Turn the heat down and continue adding the stock one ladle at a time, stirring constantly, until the rice has become creamy and just cooked through. You may need to add a little more stock or water.

5. Season with salt and pepper and serve garnished with the Parmesan, reserved pumpkin or squash and sage leaves.

