Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house

Latest News

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather.
Winter Weather Awareness Week
This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather.
WTAP Winter Weather Awareness Week 2023
Chef Sebastian shows Henry and Alexa another easy side dish for your Thanksgiving meal!
Daybreak Kitchen: Creamy Autumn Risotto