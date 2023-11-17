Former W.Va. state trooper pleads no contest to domestic battery

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former West Virginia State Police Trooper Joseph Comer on Friday pleaded no contest to domestic battery, and guilty to violating a protective order.

Comer was released from jail following the hearing in Ritchie County on Friday.

He will be sentenced in 2024. He could face up to a year in jail and/or a $500 fine.

He must complete all parts of the agreement or the deal is off.

