Former W.Va. state trooper pleads no contest to domestic battery

(WSAZ archives)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former West Virginia State Police Trooper Joseph Comer on Friday pleaded no contest to domestic battery, and guilty to violating a protective order.

Comer was released from jail following the hearing in Ritchie County on Friday.

He will be sentenced in 2024. He could face up to a year in jail and/or a $500 fine.

He must complete all parts of the agreement or the deal is off.

