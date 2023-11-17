Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident

Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Oscar Hernandez Diaz(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oscar Hernandez Diaz was sentenced to 3-4 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Hernandez Diaz was originally on trial for one count of murder but after a hung jury, the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney agreed to a plea deal.

This came after the death of Abraham Olvera from an incident involving the two in 2022.

Prosecuting attorney, Nicole Coil, believes that murder and involuntary manslaughter charges would have similar results with the jury after speaking to multiple members.

After asking for 6-7 years Coil believes the family didn’t get what they were hoping for.

“Obviously we’re disappointed for the family they were hoping for more as I indicated in the statement. They would obviously like a higher sentence because no one is ever going to be able to get a sentence which is going to be able to replace or make you in any way whole after losing a loved one like that,” said Coil.

For more information about the case and the incident, you can click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Woodrow “Woody” Wilson passed away on November 9th just shy of his 80th birthday.
Longtime teacher passes away
Robert Woodrow (Woody) Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Robert Woodrow (Woody)
There is a wreck on the 1,500 block of Emerson Avenue.
One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2
Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this Tuesday.
Local woman celebrates her 101st birthday
Firefighters respond to fire at apartments in Marietta

Latest News

Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more Washington County volunteers
Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more Washington County volunteers
Safe driving while deer run
Driving safe while deer are running this time of year
The public is encouraged to visit the display.
Municipal court displays overdose awareness banner
Cities work to complete water line surveys
Cities are working to complete water line surveys