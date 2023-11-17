Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oscar Hernandez Diaz was sentenced to 3-4 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Hernandez Diaz was originally on trial for one count of murder but after a hung jury, the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney agreed to a plea deal.

This came after the death of Abraham Olvera from an incident involving the two in 2022.

Prosecuting attorney, Nicole Coil, believes that murder and involuntary manslaughter charges would have similar results with the jury after speaking to multiple members.

After asking for 6-7 years Coil believes the family didn’t get what they were hoping for.

“Obviously we’re disappointed for the family they were hoping for more as I indicated in the statement. They would obviously like a higher sentence because no one is ever going to be able to get a sentence which is going to be able to replace or make you in any way whole after losing a loved one like that,” said Coil.

For more information about the case and the incident, you can click here for previous coverage.

