Meet Zoey! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Zoey is a nine-month-old mix breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg. She came to the...
Zoey is a nine-month-old mix breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg. She came to the shelter as a stray.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Zoey! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Zoey is a nine-month-old mix breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

She came to the shelter as a stray.

Zoey is very gentle, easy to walk, and curious.

She loves children, adults, and other dogs. When introduced to the cats at the shelter, she seemed disinterested. This could be a good sign, but would still need to have a meet and greet with your cats.

Since Zoey is so gentle, and gets along with kids and other animals, she would make a great first dog, or a new addition to your family.

She’s easy on the leash and good in the car.

Once she starts playing with other dogs, like in a play group, she does start to play and get more rambunctious.

Zoey is very treat motivated and already knows how to sit!

Since she is still so young, she will likely get a little bigger. She currently weighs around 50 pounds.

If you’d like to adopt Zoey, you can head over to https://www.hsop.org/

Also, this weekend, the shelter is doing a Thanksgiving-themed special. The special is called ‘pluck the turkey.’

There are two fake turkeys, one for cats and one for dogs. If you go to the shelter to adopt, you can pluck one of the feathers. On the feathers are varying monetary amounts. The amounts are a range of $50, $75, $100, and free! This relates to the amount you can take off for your pet.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house

Latest News

Zoey is a nine-month-old mix breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg. She came to the...
Meet Zoey! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Andy is a 2.5-year-old collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Andy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Andy is a collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.
Meet Andy! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Andy is a 2.5-year-old collie/shepherd mix at the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Andy! WTAP's Pet of the Week!