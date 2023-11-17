PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Zoey! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Zoey is a nine-month-old mix breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

She came to the shelter as a stray.

Zoey is very gentle, easy to walk, and curious.

She loves children, adults, and other dogs. When introduced to the cats at the shelter, she seemed disinterested. This could be a good sign, but would still need to have a meet and greet with your cats.

Since Zoey is so gentle, and gets along with kids and other animals, she would make a great first dog, or a new addition to your family.

She’s easy on the leash and good in the car.

Once she starts playing with other dogs, like in a play group, she does start to play and get more rambunctious.

Zoey is very treat motivated and already knows how to sit!

Since she is still so young, she will likely get a little bigger. She currently weighs around 50 pounds.

If you’d like to adopt Zoey, you can head over to https://www.hsop.org/

Also, this weekend, the shelter is doing a Thanksgiving-themed special. The special is called ‘pluck the turkey.’

There are two fake turkeys, one for cats and one for dogs. If you go to the shelter to adopt, you can pluck one of the feathers. On the feathers are varying monetary amounts. The amounts are a range of $50, $75, $100, and free! This relates to the amount you can take off for your pet.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.