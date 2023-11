Marianne (Emig) Ellison, 85, of Vienna, WV, passed away on November 14, 2023.

Service will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Father Rice officiating. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

