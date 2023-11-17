Obituary: Martin, Richard D. “Dick”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard D. “Dick” Martin, 61, of Fleming, formerly of Monroe, Michigan,  passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

He was born on August 10, 1962, in Marietta to the late Floyd Martin and Donna Zimmerman Martin of Fleming.  Dick had been employed as a truck driver and carpenter.

He is survived by his mother, his brother Tony (Mary) Martin of Fleming, his sisters:  Cindy Simon of Elizabeth WV, Candy Adams of Mancelona, MI, and Charlene Martin of Fleming, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at 2:00 pm with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the hour of the service.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Car crash sends one person to the hospital.
Eighth and Avery Street crash sends one to the hospital

Latest News

Donald Ray “Red” Becker Obit
Obituary: Becker, Donald Ray “Red”
Kelsie Shuck Obit
Obituary: Shuck, Kelsie
William Layne Marks Obit
Obituary: Marks, William Layne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sneigle, Michael Joseph