Obituary: Poole, Clarence E.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Clarence E. Poole, 89, of Marietta passed away at 6:15 pm on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Legacy of Marietta.

He was born April 1, 1934, in Marietta to Fero and Stella (Wallace) Poole. Clarence was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and was employed as a truck driver for Ferel Gas Co.

Surviving is his wife Barbara Erb Poole, sons Clarence Poole, Jr, of Florida, Terry Poole, of Willoughby, OH, daughters Linda and Laura. Also surviving are step-sons Jim Erb and Bill (Rita) Erb both of Parkersburg, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his dogs Dora and Cheese.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 20th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. with the family present from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

