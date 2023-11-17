Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more Washington County volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Valley Red Cross says it needs more emergency response volunteers.

The Red Cross depends on volunteers to help the people affected by emergencies and disasters.

Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Kesselring said they had so few Washington County volunteers available when helpinh people displaced by a fire on Tuesday that they had to call in backup volunteers from Wood County.

Kesselring said this is a sign they need more Red Cross volunteer case workers based in Washington County.

“We never know when it’s going to happen,” Kesselring said. “You never know when an emergency is going to happen. It would be nice to know that we’ve got total local coverage from Washington County.”

Kesselring said people interested in volunteering for the Red Cross should contact their local Red Cross chapter. The Ohio River Valley Red Cross can be reached at 1-844-216-8286.

She says people who don’t have time to volunteer can also help by making financial donations or blood donations. WTAP covered the steps to sign up to donate blood in this article.

Until Nov. 30, people who donate blood will be eligible to receive a promotional pair of “Elf” socks in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Christmas film. You can read more about that at RedCrossBlood.org/Elf.

