Tow truck catches fire on Memorial Bridge

No one was injured during the incident.
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A tow truck caught on fire on the Memorial Bridge Friday.

According to the Parkersburg Fire Department, a call came in at 12:57 p.m. involving the tow truck, which was hauling another vehicle.

The two people in the tow truck were warned by a passerby that the truck was smoking.

They then pulled over on the West Virginia side of the bridge to inspect the truck and found that it was on fire.

The Parkersburg Fire Department and Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Traffic was temporarily directed away from the Memorial Bridge.

Neither of the truck passengers were hurt.

