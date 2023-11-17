UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested

Brent Jones
Brent Jones(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 11-17-2023 6:00 P.M.

According to the Jackson Sheriff Mellinger, Ravenswood High School Teacher Brent Jones was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a student.

Sheriff Mellinger added that the office was made aware of the incident Thursday, Nov. 16 in the evening.

Agencies that participated in the investigation included Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenswood Police Department, the Shield Program, and the Jackson County Schools.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Ravenswood High School Teacher has been arrested Friday afternoon.

Brent Jones has been a teacher at Ravenswood High School.

Jones has been arrested following an investigation.

We will provide information as it becomes available.

