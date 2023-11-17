PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week, in both Ohio and West Virginia, it was Winter Weather Awareness Week. This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather. From both frigid cold air to snow and for icy roads to snow squalls.

Throughout this week, we went through the differences between Winter Storm Watches to Winter Storms Warnings. We even took a lot at how light winds can make it even colder outside and how snow squalls can make travel extremely hazardous.

If you missed any of these segments from both Daybreak and our evening newscast, you can watch them all in the video above!

Remember, you can always stay up to date with the latest severe weather alerts and forecasts by downloading the Pinpoint Weather app on iOS and Android.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.