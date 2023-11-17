Winter Weather Awareness Week

This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather.
Meteorologist Henry Grof shares some tips about how to stay safe this winter.
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This week, in both Ohio and West Virginia, it was Winter Weather Awareness Week. This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather. From both frigid cold air to snow and for icy roads to snow squalls.

Throughout this week, we went through the differences between Winter Storm Watches to Winter Storms Warnings. We even took a lot at how light winds can make it even colder outside and how snow squalls can make travel extremely hazardous.

If you missed any of these segments from both Daybreak and our evening newscast, you can watch them all in the video above!

Remember, you can always stay up to date with the latest severe weather alerts and forecasts by downloading the Pinpoint Weather app on iOS and Android.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Habitat for Humanity builds a house for the Sargent family.
Habitat for Humanity builds their 116th house

Latest News

This is the time of year when we should start to plan for any type of severe winter weather.
WTAP Winter Weather Awareness Week 2023
Chef Sebastian shows Henry and Alexa another easy side dish for your Thanksgiving meal!
Daybreak Kitchen: Creamy Autumn Risotto
Alexa Griffey met with Sgt. Stephens to learn more about how to have a safe hunting season.
W.VA. DNR shares safety tips, advice ahead of deer firearm season
Alexa Griffey met with Sgt. Stephens to learn more about how to have a safe hunting season.
W.Va. DNR gives safety tips, advice before the start of deer firearm season