Brush fire prevention and safety

By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brush fires have increased in the past few days in the Mid-Ohio-Valley.

There are a few tips and guidelines you can follow to prevent them.

According to Chief Mike Chevalier of the Little Hocking Fire Department, the state of Ohio has a burn ban put in place from 6 a.m. To 6 p.m. until December 1.

This burn ban is put in place due to low humidity and higher winds during those hours that make it easier for brush fires to form.

When having an open burn outside the designated burn ban times, Chevalier says it is best to keep the fire at least 1,000 ft from an occupied structure.

The ground surrounding the fire should be clean and free of any debris that could lead to a flame spreading more quickly.

The fire should be monitored at all times with a water supply nearby.

When you are finished with the fire, you must douse it in water and make sure the fire is fully out.

If you come across a brush fire Chevalier says to call 911 immediately.

