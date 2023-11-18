Olivia Perkins signs with Fairmont State for volleyball

Olivia Perkins signs with Fairmont State for Volleyball
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Olivia Perkins will be staying in the mountain state to continue her volleyball career, as she is heading east to Fairmont State to play for the Lady Falcons.

Olivia was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference player of the year in volleyball, as it caps off her well-decorated career at Parkersburg.

Olivia says she is excited to get to Fairmont State, and was intrigued by the campus and the team when she took her visit.

Olivia says she will boost morale for her team when she arrives at Fairmont State.

“I hope that I add loads of positivity,” Perkins said. “The biggest thing that I try to add to the Big Reds is bringing in fun energy, bringing fun to the floor, even when there is negativity, and bringing up the team whenever maybe we’re down or in a valley. Hopefully I can become a good asset for the team.”

