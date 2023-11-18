Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
The first Jones SMHS Band Scholarship will be awarded in 2024.
Large estate funds new St. Marys High School band scholarship
No one was injured during the incident.
Tow truck catches fire on Memorial Bridge
Car crash sends one person to the hospital.
Eighth and Avery Street crash sends one to the hospital
Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg

Latest News

Trooper Russell P. Dennison has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for the...
Trooper Russell P. Dennison: Gallia-Meigs OSHP Trooper of the Year
Trooper Mitch Reynolds has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for the Marietta Post...
Trooper Mitch Reynolds: Marietta OSHP Trooper of the Year
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard