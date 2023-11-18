Trooper Mitch Reynolds: Marietta OSHP Trooper of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Trooper Mitch Reynolds has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for its post.

Trooper Reynolds joined the OSHP in 2019 and has served at the Marietta post.

Accrording to a release from the Marietta post of the OSHP, Trooper Reynolds he was chosen by his fellow officers based on his “leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and his cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.”

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Physical Fitness, Criminal Patrol, Traffic Safety Award, 2020 Marietta Post Trooper of the Year, and 2020 District 7 Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Reynolds is now in contention for the district and state trooper of the year award to be announced at a later date.

