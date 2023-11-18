Trooper Mitch Reynolds: Marietta OSHP Trooper of the Year

Trooper Mitch Reynolds has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for its post.
Trooper Mitch Reynolds has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for its post.(Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post)
By L.V. Hissem
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Trooper Mitch Reynolds has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for its post.

Trooper Reynolds joined the OSHP in 2019 and has served at the Marietta post.

Accrording to a release from the Marietta post of the OSHP, Trooper Reynolds he was chosen by his fellow officers based on his “leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and his cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.”

Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include: Physical Fitness, Criminal Patrol, Traffic Safety Award, 2020 Marietta Post Trooper of the Year, and 2020 District 7 Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Reynolds is now in contention for the district and state trooper of the year award to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Oscar Hernandez Diaz
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to May 2022 incident
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Allen, Tracy E.
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County
Crews respond to Rt. 7 brush fire in Washington County

Latest News

Trooper Russell P. Dennison has been selected for the 2023 Trooper of the Year for the...
Trooper Russell P. Dennison: Gallia-Meigs OSHP Trooper of the Year
Parkersburg Bridge Partners launches Military Appreciation Program.
Veterans and active service members can get multiple free trips across the Memorial Bridge under new program
Fire
Brush fire prevention and safety
No one was injured during the incident.
Tow truck catches fire on Memorial Bridge