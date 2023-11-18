Trooper Russell P. Dennison: Gallia-Meigs OSHP Trooper of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Russell P. Dennison has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Gallia-Meigs Post.

Trooper Dennison joined the OSHP in 2017 and has served at the Gallia-Meigs post.

Trooper Dennison’s selection is in recognition of his outstanding service in 2023.

According to a release from the OSHP Gallia-Meigs Post, Dennison was chosen based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Dennison previously received the Safe Driving Award, the Division’s Health and Physical Fitness Award, Criminal Patrol Award, the ACE Award, and the Traffic Safety Award.

Trooper Dennison has also served as a Field Training Officer.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.