Veterans and active service members can get multiple free trips across the Memorial Bridge under new program

Parkersburg Bridge Partners launches Military Appreciation Program.
Parkersburg Bridge Partners launches Military Appreciation Program.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners has launched a Military Appreciation Program.

According to Media Contact Alexis Bland, that means any veteran or active service member can get 30 free credits added onto their MOV pass account. That equates to 30 trips across the Memorial Bridge for a standard commuter vehicle.

“We’re very thankful for our veteran and active military community here in the Mid-Ohio Valley so this is just a small token of appreciation from us to them,” Bland said.

To get your free credits, go to the Parkersburg Bridge Partners walk-in center at 2311 Ohio Avenue in Parkersburg. You’ll need to bring some sort of military I.D.

