Washington County Homeless Program seeks donations
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Homeless Project is looking for donations ahead of winter.

The homeless project provides resources and assistance to anyone homeless or close to being homeless in Washington County.

Washington County Homeless Project Site Manager Kelly Hendershot says they also help with those trying to get an ID, their social security card, or apply for other government aid.

This time of year they see a need for tents, sleeping bags, and tarps as winter approaches.

Hendershot shares why it is important to help when you can and be aware of the resources available.

“You know, this can happen to anybody at any given minute; we’re not promised tomorrow. Any situation can set a person back to where they are out on the streets. If they would come and see how this is run themselves, then they would know what is out there to help and support them through it,” said Hendershot.

If you are interested in donating or would like to help out, you can call the Life & Purpose Community Resource Center at 740-371-7093.

