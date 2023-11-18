Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
The first Jones SMHS Band Scholarship will be awarded in 2024.
Large estate funds new St. Marys High School band scholarship
No one was injured during the incident.
Tow truck catches fire on Memorial Bridge
Car crash sends one person to the hospital.
Eighth and Avery Street crash sends one to the hospital
Fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg
Crews are battling a structure fire on 6th Street in Parkersburg

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Most Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave as Israel strikes Gaza’s north and south
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
The long-awaited second test flight of SpaceX's Starship system, the most powerful launch...
LIVE: SpaceX launches mega rocket for second test flight