19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday was the last day of the 2023 Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum.

The 19th Annual Quilt Show included dozens of quilts of various shapes and sizes, some hand made and some machine quilted.

The Blennerhassett Museum’s Quilt Committee Chair Brenda Wentzel said the Quilt Show received many interested visitors over its nine day run at the museum. Wentzel said the quilts received positive and sentimental appreciation from the public. “Everybody has remarked how beautiful they all are, and it brings memories of when they had a quilt when they were little that somebody made them,” Wentzel said. “And we even have one quilt that a lady made for her great grandson, and it’s gorgeous too.”

Wentzel says she looks forward to the 20th annual quilt show next November.

