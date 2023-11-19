‘Night at the Museum’ spotlights Marietta history

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Historic House Museum featured a new cast of famous and lesser-known historical figures with connections to Marietta.

Every 15 minutes, tours walked throughout the mansion encountering different characters in each room.

Local volunteers portrayed characters in time-period costumes.

Museum education director Kyle Yoho portrayed Edward Schramm, a turn-of-the-century small business owner and one of the first leading florists of Marietta.

Yoho said the event is a unique way to engage families.

“A more interesting, a more tactical way to engage in our local history. And to learn about people you might not get a chance to learn about or to learn about people you may have heard the names of but see them in a different light because of the way we are portraying them.”

Yoho hopes guests walk away with a deeper understanding of the people and events that influence our society.

