Local Veterans Service Commission provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Veterans Service Commission gave away 25 Thanksgiving meals to veterans in need.

The meals included dessert, drinks and sides that pair well with a Thanksgiving turkey.

Many people came together to allow so many veterans to have Thanksgiving meals who otherwise might not have had one.

Karla and Gary Ward, Ron Hudson, Greg Nohe, Wrangler Tavern, Settlers Bank and VFW Memorial Post 5108 all provided things to allow 25 veterans to have a Thanksgiving.

To Navy & Army veteran, Shirley Foutty, this day allows him to keep his Thanksgiving tradition going with his kids and grandkids.

That means that we’ll be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner for the Grandkids, which was rough without it. It would be rough not having it,” Foutty said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.