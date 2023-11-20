Marietta Pioneers players, coaches recognized by Ohio Athletic Conference

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers football team finished the 2023 season with an 8-2 record, and a 7-2 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference. It was their best mark since the 1995 season, and the Ohio Athletic Conference has recognized their achievements on the season with many postseason accolades.

Head coach Andy Waddle has been recognized with the Larry Kehres Coach of the Year award. Waddle also won the award back in 2017, when Marietta went 6-4.

The conference has recognized 13 Pioneer players to their all-conference team.

FIRST TEAM ALL-OAC

Bryce Agnew - Running Back

Chance Knight - Defensive Tackle

Harley Hopkins - Linebacker

David Busch - Offensive Line

SECOND TEAM ALL-OAC

Connor Vierstra - Quarterback

Jay Melchiori - Wide Receiver

Seth Wallace - Offensive Line

Isaiah McCartney - Defensive Line

Brady McManaway - Linebacker

Brady Panucci - Defensive Back

Jaelon Quiero-Gordon - Defensive Back

ALL-OAC HONORABLE MENTION

Dawson Snyder - Wide Receiver

Jake Visnic - Defensive Line

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.