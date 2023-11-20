Marietta Pioneers players, coaches recognized by Ohio Athletic Conference
The Marietta College Pioneers football team finished the 2023 season with an 8-2 record, and a 7-2 record in the Ohio Athletic Conference. It was their best mark since the 1995 season, and the Ohio Athletic Conference has recognized their achievements on the season with many postseason accolades.
Head coach Andy Waddle has been recognized with the Larry Kehres Coach of the Year award. Waddle also won the award back in 2017, when Marietta went 6-4.
The conference has recognized 13 Pioneer players to their all-conference team.
FIRST TEAM ALL-OAC
Bryce Agnew - Running Back
Chance Knight - Defensive Tackle
Harley Hopkins - Linebacker
David Busch - Offensive Line
SECOND TEAM ALL-OAC
Connor Vierstra - Quarterback
Jay Melchiori - Wide Receiver
Seth Wallace - Offensive Line
Isaiah McCartney - Defensive Line
Brady McManaway - Linebacker
Brady Panucci - Defensive Back
Jaelon Quiero-Gordon - Defensive Back
ALL-OAC HONORABLE MENTION
Dawson Snyder - Wide Receiver
Jake Visnic - Defensive Line
