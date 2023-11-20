Movement Monday with Stacy! This is full body, Thanksgiving themed workout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the full body!

This week is a special, Thanksgiving themed workout. You will need weights for this workout. If you don’t have weights, or want to stick to the Thanksgiving theme, you can use canned goods. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

The Appetizer (Warmup)

High knees- 20 seconds. Stand and alternate lifting one knee in the air. You can go as fast or as slow as you’d like. Focus on getting your knees high, and keeping your chest up. If you’d like to incorporate more movement, you can move the opposite arm.

Hot feet- 20 seconds. Standing, you’re going to alternate kicking your foot out. You are going about shin level. You can go as fast or as slow as you’d like. This helps to stretch and loosen your ankles.

Butt Kickers- Standing, you’re going to alternate bringing your feet up behind you, until your heel touches your glute.

Main Course (Workout)

Shoulder press- With weights in both hands, push your arm straight above your head.

Bicep curls - Holding the weights, start with your hand down by your thighs. Bending at your elbow, raise your hands and forearms up until your arm is bent at the elbow.

Triceps kickbacks - With a slight bend in your knees, lean over by bending at the waist. Your arms should be in a 90 degree angle. Extend your hand back, creating a straight line.

Dessert (Final movements)

Standing Twist- Put one foot slightly forward and one foot slightly back. Hold your weights straight out in front of you, with your hands together. Keeping your arms straight, twist at your waist bringing your arms to the side. Come back to the front, with your arms straight out. Twist to the other side. Repeat.

Halos - 20 seconds. You can use one or two weights. Put your hand together, and core tight. Make a circle around your head, any direction. After 10 or 20 seconds change directions. Repeat on the other side.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.