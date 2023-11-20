Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is facing charges related to possession of two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Taskforce and the Parkersburg Police Department SWAT were involved in the execution of a search warrant on Camden Avenue today that led to the arrest of Richard Madison.

The Task Force is made up of the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.

Law enforcement says they found suspected methamphetamine, items commonly used for packaging controlled substances, multiple firearms, marijuana, and two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Madison also known as Flea was arraigned before Magistrate Waters with a bond set at $950,000 surety.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
Former W.Va. state trooper pleads no contest to domestic battery
Washington County Homeless Project seeks donations
Washington County Homeless Program seeks donations

Latest News

Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa a full body workout that's fit for Thanksgiving!
Movement Monday with Stacy! This is full body, Thanksgiving themed workout
Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa a full body workout that's fit for Thanksgiving!
A special Thanksgiving themed Movement Monday!
Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Sunday was the last day of the 2023 Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum.
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum