Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is facing charges related to possession of two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Taskforce and the Parkersburg Police Department SWAT were involved in the execution of a search warrant on Camden Avenue today that led to the arrest of Richard Madison.

The Task Force is made up of the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.

Law enforcement says they found suspected methamphetamine, items commonly used for packaging controlled substances, multiple firearms, marijuana, and two pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Madison also known as Flea was arraigned before Magistrate Waters with a bond set at $950,000 surety.

