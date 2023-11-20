Wolfe Mountain Entertainment presents ‘Gulligan’s Island Christmas’ starting Friday Dec. 1

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Wolfe Mountain Entertainment will be kicking off a weekend full of performances on Friday, December 1, for their show called ‘Gulligan’s Island Christmas’.

‘Gulligan’s Island Christmas’ is a spin-off version of the famous ‘Gilligan’s Island’. It follows a similar storyline to the show with their own fun Christmas themed additions to the show!

The show on Friday night will start at 7 p.m. with tickets prices being $11 for admission. All four shows will take place at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment’s building at 320 E Main St, Pomeroy, Ohio.

There will also be shows on Saturday at 3 p.m and 7 p.m. and then another show on Sunday at 3 p.m.

To hear more on how you can buy your tickets and what the show is all about make sure to watch the video at the top of the article!

