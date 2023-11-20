Wood County Commissioners discuss new radio system for 911 Center

Monday morning, the Wood County Commission discussed a new radio system for the new Wood County 911 Center.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday morning, the Wood County Commission discussed a new radio system for the new Wood County 911 Center.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard spoke to the commissioners on behalf of the 911 Center.

Woodyard was the County 911 Director until he stepped down earlier this year.

Wooodyard said the 911 Center had considered upgrading its radio system a few years ago, but decided to hold off until the new 911 Center building was ready to be used.

Woodyard said adopting a new system wouldn’t be a problem for current 911 dispatchers.

“It’ll be almost identical to what they’re using now, just more robust, and more features that they can do,” Woodyard said. “So the learning curve on that screen would be nil to none.”

The commissioners said they’d need to determine costs and other information about upgrading the 911 radio system before making a final decision.

The commissioners also said they plan to visit the new 911 center in a future meeting.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

