WV Turnpike Thanksgiving week expected highest traffic days

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people will be hitting the road this week according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The West Virginia Turnpike busiest two travel days are expected to be Tuesday, November 21 and Sunday, November 26.

On Wednesday, 155,000 transactions are expected to take place on the Turnpike with 160,000 expected on Suday.

Motorists are urged to plan and organize their trip through the West Virginia Turnpike to minimize time at the toll booths according to WVDOT.

“As always, the West Virginia Parkways Authority will be fully prepared for high volumes of travel during Thanksgiving week,” Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority said. “In addition to Toll Operations and Maintenance being fully prepared, we will have additional traffic flaggers staged at each toll plaza, as well as additional troopers from West Virginia State Police Troop 7 and Courtesy Patrol members for motorist assistance.”

Tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.