Youth hunters harvest more than 10,000 deer in two-day hunt

(wtvg)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Young hunters in Ohio harvested more than 10,000 deer during the two-day youth season November 18-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this year’s youth season total is the second highest harvest on record with 10,039 deer harvested. In 2007, youth hunters took 10,059 deer with firearms during the two-day youth season.

For Washington County, 204 deer were harvested this year which is up slightly from 182 last year.

Other area numbers for this year are: Athens, 116; Meigs, 148; Morgan, 133; Noble, 172.

Youth hunters are considered to be anyone who is 17 and younger.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the seven-day gun season which begins on Monday, November 27. The season ends on Sunday, December 3.

A bonus weekend will be December 16-17 in Ohio as well.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
Former W.Va. state trooper pleads no contest to domestic battery
Washington County Homeless Project seeks donations
Washington County Homeless Program seeks donations

Latest News

West Virginia Turnpike Traffic
WV Turnpike Thanksgiving week expected highest traffic days
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa a full body workout that's fit for Thanksgiving!
Movement Monday with Stacy! This is full body, Thanksgiving themed workout
Stacy Houser shows Henry and Alexa a full body workout that's fit for Thanksgiving!
A special Thanksgiving themed Movement Monday!