Youth hunters harvest more than 10,000 deer in two-day hunt

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Young hunters in Ohio harvested more than 10,000 deer during the two-day youth season November 18-19.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this year’s youth season total is the second highest harvest on record with 10,039 deer harvested. In 2007, youth hunters took 10,059 deer with firearms during the two-day youth season.

For Washington County, 204 deer were harvested this year which is up slightly from 182 last year.

Other area numbers for this year are: Athens, 116; Meigs, 148; Morgan, 133; Noble, 172.

Youth hunters are considered to be anyone who is 17 and younger.

Gun hunters of all ages can participate in the seven-day gun season which begins on Monday, November 27. The season ends on Sunday, December 3.

A bonus weekend will be December 16-17 in Ohio as well.

