Christmas tree farm prepared for the season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It is almost that time of year again to start buying Christmas trees.

The greatness of having a live tree at Christmas time is that they are biodegradable and can be reused after Christmas.

“People use them for their birds in the spring, they put it in the bottoms of their ponds if they have them, some of the mulch it up and use it for mulch, and others throw it back in the woods. There is recycling places for you to recycle your tree.” said Helen Morrison, Co-owner of Caywood Christmas Tree Farm.

It is important to know the proper way to take care of your tree once you get it home.

“The important thing is to have the bark on, make a fresh cut if it is from a lot, get it in the water right away and have a good stand. A good tree stand could mean heavy duty, plastic or metal.” said Helen.

Helen Morrison, Co-owner of Caywood stated that business has been great the past few years and the demand for real and artificial trees are about equal locally.

“We get a lot of people that have both fake trees and live trees. We have been busier in the last 3 years than we have for a long time actually for the real tree market here locally.” said Helen.

Along with the trees the Morrison’s have a gift shop where they sell various hand made items and wreaths.

“People can buy 24 inch wreaths, 28s, 3 foots and 5 foots, we make them. We have swags for folks and we have grave saddles.” said Helen.

Pre-tag season opens the first week of November, cutting your own tree opens roughly the third week of November and remains open until December 23rd or until they are sold out.

