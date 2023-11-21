College students preparing for break

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the holidays approaching college students will be traveling home for break. It is important to know how to keep you and others safe.

For more space in your dorm it is recommended to take home anything you are not using.

You should never leave your Emotional Support Animal unattended while you are away.

While traveling with you ESA it is important to make sure you have enough food and water for them and making sure they are stable for the drive by checking with a local Veterinarian.

Car maintenance is also important to make sure you stay safe.

“We recommend you take home your ESA and maybe even visit a local vet before hand to make sure that they are safe and ready to travel. Take all perishable foods home, any seasonal clothes that you aren’t wearing anymore, or any unused items that are taking up space in your dorm. Campus Police will actually do a lot for you they can do things like check the fluid in your car, they can show you how to change a tire, I would also suggest maybe even going to AutoZone” said TaiLi Matheny, Area Coordinator at Marietta College.

