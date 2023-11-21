Company recalls children’s pain and fever medication due to instability of active ingredient

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral...
KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) due to an acetaminophen instability.(KinderFarms via Food and Drug Administration)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A company has voluntarily recalled two of their over-the-counter children’s pain and fever medication due to an acetaminophen instability.

KinderFarms is recalling all lots of their products, KinderMeds Infants’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension) and KinderMeds Kids’ Pain & Fever (oral suspension), according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company reported testing of sample batches showed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the medications, was not within its regular specification which can pose a health risk. KinderFarms said they haven’t received any reports of adverse reactions to the medication.

The products are available nationwide.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product and can return it to the place they purchased it for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pierce, Larry L.

Latest News

Jen Tinkler was in the studio to talk about the Merry-etta Christmas Parade
The Merry-etta Christmas Parade is This Weekend
Lori Ullmann Roberts was in the studio to share how YOU can get involved with the Parkersburg...
Parkersburg Christmas Parade Rolling Down Market Street
Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board shares some safety tips for holiday shopping!
Stay Safe While Shopping This Holiday Season
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade (2021)
Parkersburg Christmas Parade is December 2nd
FILE - Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state.
Here are the most searched Thanksgiving side dishes in each state