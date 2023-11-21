Dressing for the holidays - advice from Mountain Momma Marketplace

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is quickly approaching. If you have any events that are making you nervous over what to wear, WTAP has you covered.

WTAP talked to one of the owners of Mountain Momma Marketplace to get some fashion advice.

Not all holiday gatherings are fashion shows, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to look your best. Mountain Momma’s Monica Siders suggests aiming for comfy for casual get-togethers.

“My suggestion is to wear comfortable jeans that have some stretch, a fun sweater…you can do a little pop of fringe on that sweater, a fun earring, add a boot, and maybe a hat,” she said.

If the event is on the fancier side, Siders said the classic black dress is always a good bet. Plus you could add a pair of statement earrings and maybe even a dash of sparkle.

“Glitter is just so for the holiday season. I always say you can never go wrong with a little sparkle in your life,” she said.

When it comes to shoes at holiday events, Siders points to the tried and true booties. But, if that’s not up your alley, sneakers are more versatile than we give them credit for.

“A sneaker right now is a great little piece that you can dress up or dress down, whether it’s with a dress or a great comfortable pair of jeans or a romper,” Siders said.

All in all, holidays are a time to be with loved ones so be yourself and have a good time.

“Just step out of your comfort zone a little bit and have fun with it. I always say be bold and don’t be old,” Siders laughed.

