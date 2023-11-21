Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer Obit
Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum

Latest News

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7
Defendant Harrison Floyd, a leader in the organization Black Voices for Trump, appears during a...
Judge to modify conditions for Trump co-defendant’s bond in Georgia election subversion case
Authorities say 45-year-old Hamme Clark is on the run after he allegedly shot four people,...
Suspect accused of killing 3 during property dispute taken into custody
Ohio Valley Health Care administrator Jay Miller said residents have all of the rights they...
Long-term care residential rights, what you need to know
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps