Long-term care residential rights, what you need to know

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Long-term care residents require assistance that goes beyond the level of what can be given at home but that does not mean they don’t have the right to make their own choices.

Nursing home residents have certain rights and protections under Federal and state law that help ensure they get the care and services needed.

Residents have the right to be informed, make their own decisions, and have their personal information kept private.

Ohio Valley Health Care administrator Jay Miller said residents have all of the rights they would have outside of the building.

“The only thing changing is their daily activities. They would always have the choice on what to eat and when to eat. It’s a home like environment. You look at the rooms, you look at the activities, you look at dining. Some facilities like ours operate a restaurant style dining program with an actual chef. They have activity programs just like the senior centers would have.”

Miller explained the first steps for those looking at potential long-term care facilities.

“All these things are a part of their life moving forward in a care. Once that happens and you find somewhere you like then you would to your doctor, and they would send a referral over and the process would start that way.”

Additional rights and protections for nursing home residents can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.