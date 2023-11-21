Marietta Mainstreet prepares for Merry-Etta Christmas parade, applications still available

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Merry-Etta Christmas parade is Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Lineup starts at 4:00 p.m. back behind the College football stadium. The line up is first come, first serve.

Those still wanting to participate in the parade can still register for the parade for $75. The lower registration fee ended on November 18th.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in Toyland.”

If you’re participating, candy must be handed out, not thrown from floats or vehicles.

Jen Tinkler, the executive director of Marietta Main Street, said this year’s route is about a block longer. This is due to the number of participants last year!

Marietta Main Street is busy this holiday season. Tinkler wanted to point out some other festive events hitting the town.

Small Business Saturday is also Saturday, November 25th

December 1st, the first Friday for December, the theme is moonlight madness.

Santa is making two stops in Marietta! They will be December 2nd and 17th

The opening night for the Holiday Tree Walk is December 2nd.

The Tour of Lights opens December 4th.

Holiday Loft Tours will be happening on December 9th.

You can stay up to date with these events at Marietta Main Streets website, here.

Or on its Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.