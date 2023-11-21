Mechanic gives suggestions on what to check in your car before holiday travel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holidays are getting closer day by day and for millions of people across America that means traveling. Some people travel within their state but some others take cross country trips to be with family and friends.

That means you should check your car before you travel for the holidays to ensure the safety of you and other drivers on the road.

“To prep your car you need to check your antifreeze, make sure your antifreeze is at a good level, washer fluid for your windshield for any kind of debris that gets on the windshield. You want to check your tires to make sure you have plenty of air pressure in your tires with what the factory recommends of course keep your oil changed and things like that,” said Owner of Auto Aid, Jim Craddock.

During the winter it’s also important to keep up with your car to make sure any minor problems don’t turn into major problems.

“Basically just keep up with the antifreeze, your antifreeze is the life of your vehicle if it doesn’t have the proper charge in it it could freeze your motor and replace the motor,” he said.

The same thing applies for after winter. The cold weather puts a beating on your car and any problems you have from the winter can turn into more expensive problems in the spring.

“After winter you just want to go take it to your mechanic and have them do a once over a lot of times when you have the ice on the road, ice will build up around your exhaust systems and it will pull the hangers down can cause you a lot of issues. So make sure you call a good mechanic, get it up on the rack do a once over and make sure everything is good on it for the spring,” Craddock said.

