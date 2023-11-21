Millwood man arrested for soliciting a minor with a computer

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Millwood man has been arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations.

James Lee Webb is facing one count of solicitation of a minor via computer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Webb contacted a 15-year-old juvenile girl in Harrison County. He allegedly sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the girl.

Agents with the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and officers from Nutter Fort Police Department worked together on the execution of a search warrant of Webb’s Millwood home.

Webb was then arrested at his place of employment a short time later.

Webb was arraigned with a $100,000 bond set. He was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Two people arrested after throwing drugs out of car window
Multi-agency effort leads to drug arrest
Brent Jones
UPDATE: Ravenswood High School teacher arrested
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
19th Annual Heritage Quilt Show ends at Blennerhassett Museum
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Pierce, Larry L.

Latest News

Jen Tinkler was in the studio to talk about the Merry-etta Christmas Parade
The Merry-etta Christmas Parade is This Weekend
Lori Ullmann Roberts was in the studio to share how YOU can get involved with the Parkersburg...
Parkersburg Christmas Parade Rolling Down Market Street
Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board shares some safety tips for holiday shopping!
Stay Safe While Shopping This Holiday Season
Auto Aid
Mechanic gives suggestions on what to check in your car before holiday travel