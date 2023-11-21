Millwood man arrested for soliciting a minor with a computer

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Millwood man has been arrested following an investigation by the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations.

James Lee Webb is facing one count of solicitation of a minor via computer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Webb contacted a 15-year-old juvenile girl in Harrison County. He allegedly sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the girl.

Agents with the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and officers from Nutter Fort Police Department worked together on the execution of a search warrant of Webb’s Millwood home.

Webb was then arrested at his place of employment a short time later.

Webb was arraigned with a $100,000 bond set. He was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.