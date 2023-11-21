Obituary: Spencer, Amanda (Mandy) Kay

Amanda (Mandy) Kay Spencer, 44 years old, went to be with the Lord on November 18th, 2023, unexpectedly at Rivers Health Hospital (formerly PVH) in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Mandy was a 1999 graduate of Point Pleasant Senior High School. She went on to attend Marshall University Mid-Ohio Valley Center. She graduated on May 6th, 2006, with an Associate’s Degree before continuing her education at MOVC, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree on May 10th, 2008. Mandy’s work career started at K-Mart before she went to work as an Office Manager/Administrative Assistant at Mason County Day Report. Mandy enjoyed working with the community until the year 2017, when she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). Mandy never fully recovered from this disease and fought it daily until the Lord called her home.

Mandy is preceded in death by her loving Father, Robert (Bobby) Ray Spencer, and niece Andrya Jordan.

Mandy is survived by her loving Mother and full-time caregiver, Sharon Sue Spencer.

She also leaves behind her two beloved fur babies, Blake and Marley.

A very special Aunt Bonnie Cogar, Her Brothers Robbie (Amy) Spencer, Possum (Cheryl) Spencer, Shane (Phyllis) Spencer, Her Sister Angie (Andy) Jordan

Mandy had several nieces and nephews, along with great-nieces and nephews, and she adored them all. Nephews: Corey Spencer, Colten Spencer, Bubba (Brittany) Spencer, Dustin (Brandy) Spencer, Nieces: Myna Jo Spencer, Hailey Spencer, Ashley (Jordan) McCarty, Tiffany (Chad) Spencer and Brady.

Great Nephews: Branson Spencer, Waylon Spencer, Dezyl Spencer, Asher McCarty, and Great Nieces: Libby Wroten and LuLu Spencer.

There will be no memorial service at the request of Mandy’s Family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

