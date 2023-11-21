Obituary: Warrener, Wesley Franklin “Frank”

Wesley Franklin “Frank” Warrener, 56, of Marietta, Ohio, went to Heaven on November 18, 2023, in Hospice care surrounded by his family. He was born January 25, 1967, in Charleston, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Wesley Franklin Gibson and Coralee M. Warrener.

Frank was a 1985 Graduate of Marietta High School. Frank worked for Marietta Industrial Enterprise, B.F Goodrich, Leslee Construction, and Ted Berry Construction. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his grandkids and family. He was a Christian man who loved his family and his six little dogs: Addie, Bella, Benny, Fluff, Jake, and Little. Surviving are his wife Katherine (Vanfossen) Warrener and his children Rachel (Adam) Price, Nicole (Nick) Jobe, Kristian Delancey, and a son Devon Ours; stepchildren Kyra (Vanfossen) Warrener, Michael Nichols, and Jeffrey Peer; grandfather of Nathan, Avery, Lucas, Nora, Natalie, Nolla, Nash, Gracie, Gabriella, Willow, Savannah, and Ashten; dear brother of Barbara (Lyle) Clutter, Crystal (Edwin) Kimbrough, Rebecca (Doug) KImbrough, Ronald (Jill) Warrener, Richard (Amanda) Warrener, Tenna (Billy) Fyffe, Greg (Jennifer) Warrener, Kenny (Debbie) Gibson, Terry Gibson, Steven Gibson, Melvin (Laura) Gibson, Michelle (Brian) Britton, Jeffrey Gibson, Kevin (Stacy) Gibson, Kimberly (Jeff) Skelton and Martha (Randy) Huffman and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cherished aunt Rosella Gibson and brothers Forrest Gibson, Denver Gibson, Larry Gibson, Wayne Cantrell, Arnold Warrener, and sisters Pamela Dawson and Delesey Jaraucaro. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 22, from 12 PM until the time of the service at 2 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45650. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com.

