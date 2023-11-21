Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to reduce deadly holiday crashes

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads.
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging the public to be careful on roadways during the holidays.

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods each year, according to the OSHP.

The patrol said they will be out enforcing safe driving.

“Driving sober, belted, and focused on the road can help prevent senseless tragedies,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I urge everyone to drive responsibly and to buckle up.”

Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there were 18 fatal crashes across Ohio with 19 people killed. Of the 18 crashes, four involved pedestrians being struck according to the patrol.

Driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol was also a factor in the deadly crashes. Of the 18 crashes, 12 involved drugs and/or alcohol.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

