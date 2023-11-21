Parkersburg Christmas Parade is December 2nd

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Christmas Parade is December 2, 2023.

The official parade start is 13th in Market. The larger entries will lineup on Market Street with everybody else lining up behind Parkersburg High School.

If you’d like to participate in the parade, there’s still time to sign up. You can get the application on the City’s website, parkersburgwv.gov.

There is no fee to participate in the parade, however, they are asking for a minimum donation of 15 non perishable items.

Lori Ullman-Roberts, parade coordinator, says this is to help restock our area foodbanks.

“We want to restock those food banks because we know that Thanksgiving takes a lot out... We kind of rotate different food banks.”

Ullman-Roberts says they’re still awaiting confirmation for all the foodbanks, so they don’t have a complete list of those yet. Once they do, they will split the donations among the different groups.

“We like to divide it up on site so when people drop them off, we check them in. We hand it directly to the folks in the Food bank. So we know that they have gotten them.”

If anyone wants to bring in extras, or even if you’re not participating in the parade, but want to drop off a donation, bring it to the back of Parkersburg High School.

Ullman-Roberts wanted to recognize C8Cosplay for its continued donations of food.

She also said they’re still looking for more volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer, you can contact her at at (304) 481-4159.

Ullman-Roberts says, if you’re participating, be prepared for weather. She also says it’s helpful to arrive as a group.

“Have your folks meet off site and walk. Again, it saves the check in process because once you’re pulled into line.”

