Rep. Bill Johnson confirms he’ll take job as president of Youngstown State University

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement on Tuesday about his decision to lead YSU.

“After much thought and prayerful deliberation, I have accepted the offer to lead Youngstown State University and will not be seeking an 8th term in Congress. As I’ve stated previously, I wasn’t looking for another job, because I love the one I have serving the people of Eastern Ohio in the U.S. House. This was an extremely difficult decision.

This is not a goodbye, however. I will continue serving in the House for several more months, and you will see no let up. My offices are open and my staff remains ready to serve you. There is still much left on my agenda to do before I depart Congress, including doing all I can to help pass tax exemption legislation to benefit the people of East Palestine as well as a broader rail safety bill, streamline America’s LNG export process, and advance a responsible budget and spending package for the remainder of this fiscal year. It’s business as usual.”

