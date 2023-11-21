Road work set for Putnam and Franklin in Marietta

(MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Road work is set to begin Monday, Dec. 4 in Marietta changing traffic patterns.

According to Dave Hendrickson, Engineering Project Manager, the work will be at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Street.

A new stop sign and stop bar will be added to the East side of the intersection. This will create a stopping action for westbound traffic, requiring a stop for any movement through the intersection. A “stop ahead” sign will be installed 100 feet to the East of the new stop bar. A flashing beacon sign will be installed temporarily for 30 days.

The existing stop sign at the south end of the intersection will have the “except right turn” sign removed. This alters the stopping action for northbound traffic, requiring a stop for any movement through the intersection.

A “stop ahead”' sign will be installed 130 feet to the south of the existing stop bar. A flashing beacon may be temporarily installed on the “stop ahead” sign for 30 days.

The existing flashing traffic beacon will have the two East facing yellow lights replaced with red lights.

Traffic will be maintained with occasional exception while positioning and staging equipment. Motorists should travel the area with caution, obey traffic control signs, and flaggers.

