Three Williamstown players selected for Class A all-state volleyball teams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Sportswriters Association has chosen the Class A all-state volleyball first and second teams.

Here are the first and second teams:

First Team

Claire Strobl, Williamstown, Senior (Captain)

Zoey Hoffman, Buffalo, Junior

Macy Casto, Ravenswood, Junior

Aliyah Clarkson, James Monroe, Sophomore

Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West, Junior

Jayci Gray, Ritchie County, Senior

Becca Shamblin, Williamstown, Junior

Natalie Baisden, Buffalo, Junior

Sydney Kopshina, Ritchie County, Junior

Abby Scritchfield, Ravenswood, Junior

Second Team

Ally Nicolais, Wirt County, Senior (Captain)

Addie Stephens, Wirt County, Sophomore

Kyndra Johnson, Williamstown, Junior

Morganne Miller, East Hardy, Sophomore

Riley Robertson, Greenbrier West, Senior

Ava Pitzer, James Monroe, Sophomore

Kadie O’Dell, Greenbrier West, Senior

Maggie Boroski, James Monroe, Junior

Sophia Rollo, Sherman, Sophomore

Allie Cooper, Pendleton County, Senior

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.