Toys for Tots helps make holidays brighter for kids

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This holiday season Toys for Tots will be out nearly every day helping collect toys for children who wouldn’t have it otherwise.

Last year they helped over 13,000 children have a Christmas that they otherwise might not have had without it.

“With the economy unfortunately we believe the number will continue to rise. Two years ago we had 12,000 and last year we had over 13,000,” said Angie Burgy.

Angie Burgy of Toys for Tots said from now to December 15 only starts the organized chaos.

“So, we have boxes out in the community that will all be picked up on December 15th. They’ll be brought back here to our warehouse and we’ll begin the sorting process and then we’ll start bagging and distribute to the families on Saturday Dec 16 and Sunday Dec 17,” Burgy said.

To find the upcoming dates of the Toys for Tots drive you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.