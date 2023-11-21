Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle wreck resulted in a partial road closure on State Route 7 in Belpre today.

At approximately 1:28 p.m., a Chevy Equinox struck a Nissan Altima near Clement Avenue on State Route 7 resulting in the Nissan Altima being forced into the median before coming to a stop, according to Officer Walters of the Belpre Police Department.

No injuries are reported.

Officer Walters says the crash occurred after a failure yield by the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

State Route 7 was partially closed until the vehicles and debris were removed from the roadway.

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.