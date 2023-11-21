Two-vehicle wreck partially closes State Route 7

No injuries are reported.
Belpre wreck
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle wreck resulted in a partial road closure on State Route 7 in Belpre today.

At approximately 1:28 p.m., a Chevy Equinox struck a Nissan Altima near Clement Avenue on State Route 7 resulting in the Nissan Altima being forced into the median before coming to a stop, according to Officer Walters of the Belpre Police Department.

No injuries are reported.

Officer Walters says the crash occurred after a failure yield by the driver of the Chevy Equinox.

State Route 7 was partially closed until the vehicles and debris were removed from the roadway.

Belpre Police, Belpre EMS, and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

